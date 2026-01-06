A strong start to the year for FC Basel. Xherdan Shaqiri in particular shines in the win against Slavia Prague. With a dream goal and assist. He also scores the penalty. But he doesn't score it. Is Shaq banned from taking penalties after three misses? That's what coach Ludovic Magnin says.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel win the first test of 2026 4-3 against Slavia Prague after trailing at the break.

Xherdan Shaqiri turned things around after coming on as a substitute with a goal, an assist and a penalty. Strikingly, after missing three shots in a row, Shaqiri does not take the penalty.

blue Sport talks to FCB coach Ludovic Magnin after the game about his impressions of the match and about Shaqiri not scoring the penalty. Show more

FC Basel's first appearance in 2026 was a success. Victory against Slavia Prague on Tuesday afternoon at the Marbella Football Center in Spain. Basel put in a strong performance in the second half in particular, turning a 2-1 deficit against the Czech Champions League participants into a 4-3 win.

Magnin happy: "Didn't expect my team to be so strong"

Accordingly, coach Ludovic Magnin is also very happy with his players. "It was very positive for a first test match, especially when you consider what the lads have been training for the last two days with four sessions. I didn't expect my team to do so well, but of course it's a pleasure."

Xherdan Shaqiri, who came on as a substitute after the break, had a big influence on the game and the result. He made it 2:2 with a wonderful flick into the far corner with his left foot and provided the assist for Kaio Eduardo's opening goal. And he took the penalty, which Ibrahim Salah confidently converted.

"Penalties? We haven't talked about that yet"

Striking: Shaqiri, who had recently failed to score from the penalty spot three times in a row in the league against Lugano, St. Gallen and Lucerne, refrains from taking the penalty and leaves it to Salah.

After Shaq missed his third penalty, blue expert Alex Frei called for the superstar to take a back seat in the scoring hierarchy for the first time.

Frei said things like: "By the third penalty at the latest, you should realize for yourself that it's now more your turn in the penalty list when the 17th shooter still has to score in a penalty shoot-out. And: "There are others who should take the ball." Or: "You can't tell me it's that difficult!"

Did Shaqiri receive an internal penalty ban over the Christmas break? Magnin has to smile at the question and says: "We haven't talked about it yet. But this time he was fouled and when you're fouled you don't have to shoot. From that point of view, I'm well out of this topic. For the time being."