Xherdan Shaqiri shines in blue Sport's Champions League studio with his football knowledge and proves his impressive knowledge of statistics after the duel between his former clubs - even if he does reach into his bag of tricks to do so.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Bayern were beaten 2-1 by Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final and are in danger of missing out on a place in the semi-finals.

But the thrilling duel is far from over, as Xherdan Shaqiri explains in the blue Sport Studio and serves up some exciting statistics.

Roman Kilchsperger reveals, however, that Shaqiri is reaching into his bag of tricks to do so - and quickly peeks at the blue Sport presenter's notes. Show more

FC Bayern suffered a bitter setback in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, conceding an annoying 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan in front of their home crowd and now need a win away from home to avert the threat of elimination.

However, the Munich team should not be written off just yet. "We have a one-goal difference, whether away or at home, that's definitely achievable. We're going into the second leg with confidence," said club legend and Bayern's only goalscorer Thomas Müller.

Shaqiri shines with his knowledge of statistics

Xherdan Shaqiri, who analyzed the clash between his two former clubs in blue Sport's Champions League studio, believes the same. "A lot can still happen. I'm looking forward to the second leg," says Shaqiri and explains: "There's one hope for FC Bayern: they've won all four of their European Cup away games at Inter. That's perhaps the last hope they have."

Football lexicon Shaqiri? Maybe. But the FCB goalscorer got his statistics from somewhere else. "You're already reading from my sheet," host Roman Kilchsperger exposes him and laughs: "He would never have known that. Why do you have a copy of my paper?"

Shaqiri thus anticipates what the presenter duo Roman Kilchsperger and Valentina Maceri will deliver to viewers in writing shortly afterwards: Bayern have won all four European Cup away games at Inter, but have only managed to turn things around once in their last 8 attempts after losing the first leg.

A very difficult task awaits FC Bayern after their first-leg defeat to Inter. Picture: blue Sport

More on the first leg clash between Bayern and Inter