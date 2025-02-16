Incentive in the championship race Shaqiri surprised by Xhaka's retirement: "He remains a legend"

During the week, Taulant Xhaka announced his retirement at the end of the season. The 33-year-old will have to watch Sunday's match against Lausanne at St. Jakob-Park from the stands.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taulant Xhaka is retiring at the end of the season after 13 years and over 400 games for FC Basel.

The decision to retire also came as a surprise to team-mate and long-time companion Xherdan Shaqiri.

blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer: "A figure of integration that is almost unheard of today." Show more

Taulant Xhaka has worked hard in FC Basel's midfield for 13 years. He put his heart and soul into every one of his more than 400 games for red and blue. Now it's over at the end of the season. The 33-year-old announced his retirement during the week. Xhaka will not be able to start his big farewell tour in Sunday's game against Lausanne. He will not be in the squad against the Vaud side and will have to watch the 1-1 draw from the stands.

The midfielder's decision surprised not only the Basel fans, but also his team-mates. "I was also surprised that he was quitting," says Xherdan Shaqiri with a grin after the Lausanne game.

Giving the championship title as a parting gift

The two have known each other since childhood and also played together several times in the FCB first team. Shaqiri speaks with corresponding pride about his long-time companion: "What he has achieved for FC Basel is incredible. He remains a legend and I will enjoy my last few months with him."

"Yes, of course. We all know what Tauli is for FC Basel," Shaqiri replies to the question of whether Xhaka's departure in the championship race is an additional motivation to give him the title at the end of his career.

This opinion is shared by blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer in the blue Sport Studio ahead of the game. "Xhaka is a figure of integration that is almost unheard of today. It's great that FC Basel has had such a player for so many years."