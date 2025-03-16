FC Basel lose 2-1 at home to YB and miss out on a move to the top of the table. Xherdan Shaqiri is visibly disappointed after the game. "If you want to play at the top, you have to compete," he says.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you With a win against YB, FC Basel could have retaken the lead in the table. But FCB lost 1:2.

Xherdan Shaqiri is disappointed. In particular, the early goal conceded to make it 0:1 gives him a headache: "That shouldn't happen to us."

Shaqiri appealed to the young players to get over their nervousness: "You have to be able to handle the pressure." Show more

Basel cannot benefit from Servette's slip-up (2:3 against Yverdon). FCB lost to YB and remain in second place behind Geneva - the Bernese, for their part, are back in the title race after their 2:1 victory.

The game could have gone either way on Sunday. Basel had more of the play and missed one or two good chances to score. "We had 60 percent possession, YB felt like they shot on goal three times. We dominated the game and were clearly the better team," said an annoyed Xherdan Shaqiri on blue Sport after the match.

His Basel team deserved at least a point, says Shaqiri. However, the start with the goal conceded after 45 seconds was also extremely unfortunate. "That shouldn't happen to us. If you want to play at the top, you have to hold your own and not be nervous. We have to learn from this," said the 33-year-old.

He continued: "If you're already behind after one minute, you have to accept the criticism that you weren't ready. Maybe it was also down to nerves. We have a lot of young players in here, we're playing in front of 30,000 spectators. You have to be able to deal with that pressure."

Nati break comes at the right time

Shaqiri speaks plainly: "These top games are exactly the games in which you have to show yourself. We have to analyze this clearly. The youngsters still have a lot to learn." Nonetheless, FCB are still right at the top, just two points behind leaders Servette. "But it's a big disappointment," the playmaker sums up.

The national team break has therefore come at the right time. "We've had a lot of games. Now we have time to slow down a bit," says Shaqiri. "Then we can get back into full attack."

