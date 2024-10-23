Xherdan Shaqiri is doing what many other football fans do on Wednesday evening: he is watching the game between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He spoke to blue Sport about the top match.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barcelona host Bayern Munich on the third matchday of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich have won the last five games.

Shaqiri gives a tip for blue Sport: a draw. Show more

Football romantics will get their money's worth on Wednesday evening: Barcelona host Bayern Munich. Fans of the German record champions are likely to have better memories of this fixture. Bayern have won all of their last five matches. The goal difference: 19:2.

But the past no longer plays a role. Barcelona play attractive and successful football under Hansi Flick. "He knows exactly what makes Bayern tick and will set Barça up well for the game," said Xherdan Shaqiri in the home match on blue Sport.

Shaqiri is a self-proclaimed Barça fan. "Ever since Ronaldinho played there, I've always been a fan. I still follow Barcelona."

Will Shaqiri also turn on the TV on Wednesday evening at 9pm? "For sure," says the former Bayern player. He expects a very interesting game. "Barça are very strong at home, Bayern first have to prove themselves under Kompany."

Shaqiri is certain: Barcelona's losing streak against Bayern Munich is coming to an end. He's betting on a draw.