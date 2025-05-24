  1. Residential Customers
Football Shaqiri, top scorer and brilliant preparer

SDA

24.5.2025 - 21:13

Xherdan Shaqiri, between Taulant Xhaka (left) and Albian Ajeti, also became the Super League's top scorer
Xherdan Shaqiri, between Taulant Xhaka (left) and Albian Ajeti, also became the Super League's top scorer
Keystone

For the first time since 2018, the Super League's top scorer is a Swiss player: Xherdan Shaqiri.

Keystone-SDA

24.05.2025, 21:13

The 125-time international has scored 18 goals in the championship since his return to FC Basel, three more than his closest rival Dereck Kutesa.

The 18 goals are not an outstanding figure compared to other Super League seasons. In the last 30 years or so, only twice has a top scorer had fewer goals: last season the trio of Zan Celar, Kevin Carlos and Chadrac Akolo (14 each) and in 2018 Shaqiri's team-mate Albian Ajeti with FC Basel.

However, Shaqiri's goal tally is not enough to properly assess his scoring qualities. The 33-year-old is above all an outstanding preparer, as his 22 assists in 43 games impressively demonstrate. The total of 40 scoring points has only been surpassed twice since 2000, by Stéphane Chapuisat (43 in the 2003/2004 season) and Richard Nuñez (42 in the 2002/2003 season).

