FC Basel miss out on the Champions League. A spirited performance against FC Copenhagen is not enough to qualify. Players and coach talk about the 2-0 defeat in the second leg.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you After a 1:1 draw in the Joggeli, FC Basel loses the second leg in Copenhagen 2:0 and misses out on the Champions League.

"It's incredibly bitter," says Dominik Schmid after the defeat. They would have deserved an equalizer, which would have meant extra time.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Ludovic Magnin are also disappointed. But they also emphasize the positives. Shaqiri says that the Europa League awaits FCB. Magnin praises his team for their performance. Show more

The dream of the Champions League has been shattered in Basel for this season. FCB lost the decisive play-off second leg against Copenhagen 2-0.

More passes, shots and possession compared to their Danish opponents were ultimately of no use to the Beebbi. "Unfortunately, you can't buy much with statistics in football," said Xherdan Shaqiri on blue Sport after the final whistle.

Shaqiri on the goal conceded: "We have to defend better"

The playmaker believes that they put up a good fight. "In the end, details made the difference and we lacked experience." 38 seconds after the restart, FCB conceded the first goal of the second half. Striker Cornelius converted a cross with his head. "That can't happen to us. At this level, people take full advantage of that. We have to defend better," said Shaqiri.

The Swiss champions sniffed an equalizer in the meantime. "We would have deserved the 1:1," said Dominik Schmid. If the game had been tied, FCB would have at least made it into extra time, but it was over after 90 minutes. "It's incredibly bitter."

FCB lacked goals and determination

It was also bitter that FC Basel were unable to convert their chances into goals. Coach Ludovic Magnin criticized his men's exploitation of chances. "We were clearly the better team in footballing terms, but at this level it's goals and determination that count. We didn't control the last 30 meters, the box, like Copenhagen did."

Despite the disappointment, Magnin is also proud. The way FCB played in the first half in the cauldron in Copenhagen had dampened the mood.

But the mood at Red & Blue is now a little subdued. Shaqiri: "I now need a few days to digest it." Like Magnin, however, the number ten also emphasizes the positive: "The Europa League awaits FCB."

