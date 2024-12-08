  1. Residential Customers
Reckoning after the VAR drama Shaqiri: "We have to think about whether we have the best referees"

Luca Betschart

8.12.2024

After a spectacular match between St.Gallen and Basel with many controversial decisions, Xherdan Shaqiri lets off steam in an interview with blue Sport and questions the Swiss referees.

08.12.2024, 19:25

08.12.2024, 19:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC St.Gallen and Basel draw 1-1 after a football spectacle at Kybunpark.
  • After 72 minutes, the Basel players cheer the supposed goal by Kade. However, after VAR intervention, the goal is rescinded - instead, Basel's Traoré is shown a red card.
  • In an interview with blue Sport, Shaqiri is annoyed by the decision and says: "This goal should definitely have counted!"
FC St.Gallen and Basel deliver a spectacle on matchday 17 of the Super League that has everything a footballer's heart desires. Numerous delicate scenes create a heated atmosphere and the VAR has to intervene time and again.

After 72 minutes, FCB celebrated the supposed equalizer by Anton Kade. However, because Bénie Traoré hit Jordi Quintilla's ankle with an open sole after his pass to the goalscorer, referee Lionel Tschudi consulted the video images - and disallowed the goal. Instead, Traoré is sent off.

Shaqiri rages in the interview after the final whistle

After the game, Xherdan Shaqiri is asked about the scene in an interview with blue Sport and goes off: "It's unbelievable what a decision the referee made. The goal should definitely have counted." Traoré was on the ball first and Quintilla was too late, according to Shaqiri.

"I already saw a huge mistake yesterday at Luzern and Lugano when a penalty was awarded after a foul outside the sixteen. We have to think about whether we really have the best referees," raged Shaqiri, demanding that referees in Switzerland improve. "There are far too many wrong decisions - even though we actually have the VAR."

Spectacle at Kybunpark. St.Gallen and Basel draw 1:1 after a crazy game

Spectacle at KybunparkSt.Gallen and Basel draw 1:1 after a crazy game

"It's important that we didn't lose this game"

Shaqiri not only criticized the refereeing, but also his team's performance: "Not everything was right. We didn't make the right decisions and wanted to do too many special things."

On balance, however, Shaqiri can also take something positive from the 1:1 draw against FCSG. "We dominated the game with one man less, you can't forget that," said the 33-year-old. "It was important that we didn't lose this game today."

