If FC Basel win the play-off second leg away against FC Copenhagen, the Swiss champions will be in the Champions League. The countdown can be streamed from 20:00, kick-off is at 21:00.
Kick-off at 21.00 - live on blue Sport
The Champions League match: blue Sport will broadcast Copenhagen v Basel live - kick-off is at 9.00 pm.
The Copenhagen boss lives in a Swiss castle
Optimistic FCB fans in Copenhagen
blue Sport asked Basel fans in Copenhagen how good they think FCB's chances are ahead of the play-off second leg.
Magnin: "We have to put in the last percent"
Schmid: "It's going to be a cauldron"
Basel must rise above themselves in Copenhagen
After the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the play-off, FC Basel travel to the Parken Stadium. Copenhagen will be tough to beat there - Basel will need a brilliant performance to advance to the league phase of the Champions League.
What Rolf Fringer thinks the Swiss teams are capable of