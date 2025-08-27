  1. Residential Customers
Showdown for Champions League ticket "Shaqiri will pull it off" - optimistic FCB fans ahead of Copenhagen showdown

Linus Hämmerli

27.8.2025

If FC Basel win the play-off second leg away against FC Copenhagen, the Swiss champions will be in the Champions League. The countdown can be streamed from 20:00, kick-off is at 21:00.

27.08.2025, 18:00

27.08.2025, 18:11

Live ticker

    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Kick-off at 21.00 - live on blue Sport

    The Champions League match: blue Sport will broadcast Copenhagen v Basel live - kick-off is at 9.00 pm.

  • The Copenhagen boss lives in a Swiss castle

  • Optimistic FCB fans in Copenhagen

    blue Sport asked Basel fans in Copenhagen how good they think FCB's chances are ahead of the play-off second leg.

  • Magnin: "We have to put in the last percent"

  • Schmid: "It's going to be a cauldron"

  • Basel must rise above themselves in Copenhagen

    After the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the play-off, FC Basel travel to the Parken Stadium. Copenhagen will be tough to beat there - Basel will need a brilliant performance to advance to the league phase of the Champions League.

  • What Rolf Fringer thinks the Swiss teams are capable of

    • Show more

The highlights from the first leg

