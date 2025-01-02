  1. Residential Customers
"A new era begins" Shaqiri's brother and advisor join Rapperswil-Jona

Jan Arnet

2.1.2025

Xherdan Shaqiri's brother Erdin joins Rapperswil-Jona as a consultant.
imago

Promotion League club FC Rapperswil-Jona is setting the course for the future by hiring Erdin Shaqiri and Arber Sakiri, the brother and advisor of FCB star Xherdan Shaqiri.

02.01.2025, 10:39

02.01.2025, 10:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Erdin Shaqiri and Arber Sakiri join FC Rapperswil-Jona as advisors.
  • Xherdan Shaqiri's brother and advisor are to help the FCRJ back into professional football. The medium-term goal is to return to the Challenge League.
Show more

Business partners Erdin Shaqiri and Arber Sakiri are joining FC Rapperswil-Jona as advisors, using their expertise and network of contacts to help develop the club further. The focus will be on talent development and transfer management at the Promotion League club.

According to a press release from the Eastern Swiss club: "A new era is beginning at Grünfeld in Rapperswil-Jona. FCRJ president Rocco Delli Colli has managed to win the agents Erdin Shaqiri and Arber Sakiri for his club on a mandate basis thanks to his long-standing friendly relationships."

The two have acted as advisors to Xherdan Shaqiri for years. Erdin is the brother of the Basel professional and former national team star. With their consultancy firm "ESHA Sportmarketing GmbH", they look after Shaqiri as well as other well-known players such as Remo Freuler, Gregory Wüthrich, Dominik Schmid and Albian Hajdari.

Rapperswil-Jona wants to return to the Challenge League

Now Shaqiri and Sakiri are to help FCRJ back into professional football. The medium-term goal is to return to the Challenge League, according to reports. The club last played in Switzerland's second-highest league between 2017 and 2019.

"We at FCRJ want to develop further, and that's no longer possible in football alone. We need strong and experienced people, which I have now found in my familiar surroundings," says club president Rocco Delli Colli. Rapperswil-Jona are currently in fifth place in the Promotion League, seven points behind leaders Biel.

