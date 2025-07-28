Chloe Kelly is one of the great figures at this European Championship. First she shoots England into the final - and there she converts the all-important penalty. At the beginning of the year, her career was hanging by a thread.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Although Chloe Kelly never played from the start at this European Championship, she played a major part in England's successful title defense.

She delivered in every knockout game - and in the final she converted the all-important penalty.

It is a true football fairytale, because at the beginning of the year Kelly was still toying with the idea of ending her career. Show more

Kelly did not even start on the pitch at this European Championship and yet she played a major part in the successful defense of the title. In the final, she was substituted for Lauren James, who had retired injured, before the break at 0:1. With a perfect cross, she set up the 1:1 after the break. But her big moment was yet to come: as in the last European Championship final, it was Kelly who scored the final goal.

She converted the all-important penalty against Spain, and three years earlier she scored the winning goal in the final against Germany in the 110th minute after coming on as a substitute in a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

Kelly makes the difference

Kelly had already demonstrated her class in previous matches at this European Championship. In the quarter-final against Sweden, she entered the game with the score at 0:2 and set up the equalizer with a perfect cross just seconds after coming on as a substitute. Shortly afterwards, she also had a hand in the equalizer, and in the penalty shoot-out she converted with aplomb.

In the semi-final against Italy, Kelly came on as a substitute in the 77th minute with the score at 0:1 and brought fresh impetus. England saved themselves in extremis to reach extra time, where the 27-year-old struck again. In the 119th minute, she stepped up to take a penalty and scored to make it 2-1 - but she only converted the follow-up shot. She then runs towards the corner flag, strikes a pose and is celebrated by her team-mates.

Kelly celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Italy. Picture: Imago

She almost quit in January

"There were still moments in January when I thought about quitting football," said Kelly after the final. At Manchester City, she was increasingly sidelined at the time and hardly played at all. This was after years of being a regular in the team. It took its toll on her mentally and, looking back, she speaks of dark times. But instead of hanging up her boots, Kelly returned to her youth club Arsenal. There she gets more playing time again, rediscovers the joy of playing football and even celebrates winning the Champions League with the Gunners.

And now the woman who does such a provocative leap before her penalties scores the title for England. Again! A football fairytale come true.

Chloe Kelly celebrates with trophy and medal. Imago

