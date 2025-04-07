"You fucking n..." She helps - and is insulted: national team player Coumba Sow experiences racism shock

Coumba Sow is not only one of the best female footballers in the country, but also a young woman with a broad horizon. She has now published her life in a comic book - with both cheerful and deeply sad chapters.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you National team player Coumba Sow was recently subjected to racist abuse at Zurich main station while trying to help - without the support of bystanders or police.

She has turned her personal experiences, including the death of her sister and her career in football, into a comic to inspire others.

As captain of FC Basel and 54-time international player, she hopes that the home European Championship 2025 will give women's football in Switzerland a professional boost. Show more

It was only recently that Coumba Sow found herself at Zurich main station about to board the train to Basel. As she tried to help a woman whose trousers had slipped slightly, she found herself staring into the ugly face of racism - in one of the busiest places in Switzerland, in broad daylight. "The woman just shouted at me: You fucking n... Get the fuck out of Switzerland."

Sow was shocked. Partly because no one around her had the courage to stand up for her, support her or comfort her. This also applied to two railroad policemen who stood within earshot and remained cowardly silent.

So even today, in 2025, Coumba makes a regrettable judgment: "I still experience racism in everyday life. Systematically." She felt it was particularly bad that she was stared at as if she had done something wrong. "When all I wanted to do was help."

"Coumba Sow, for the love of football"

She has just written about experiences like these - sad, emotional, but also other, cheerful, beautiful experiences - in a comic book: "Coumba Sow, for the love of football". In it, Sow traces her journey from a rebellious, self-confident, Afro-descendant teenager to one of the best female footballers in the country.

"The idea came to me when I was on the train with my agent. I wanted to do something that would inspire others with a similar background to mine. I wanted to send out a signal: You're not alone." Because she was writing a lot at the time anyway, the idea for the comic came about after a brief brainstorming session. It also helped Sow to process her own life.

The death of her sister

Her biography also includes the early death of her sister Nayah, who succumbed to cancer nine years ago. "She means everything to me to this day and is still very present. I feel her every day." Nayah influenced her the most and understood her best, as Coumba says.

After all, the now 30-year-old Coumba was not always as serene as she is today. "I wasn't an easy teenager. I liked to rebel." However, she was also assertive when she was younger. She was one of the few girls allowed to play football with the boys, which wasn't common back then. "I was a little girl and just wanted to play football with the boys. I had a strong personality and stood my ground."

Coumba did cut her hair from time to time to fit in with the boys. "But I mainly did that to avoid the questions that kept coming." Her motto was simple: "Guys, I just want to kick with you."

Today, she no longer has to ask anyone, now that she has long since become one of the best female footballers in the country and a 54-time international (13 goals). The Zurich-born player, who won titles with FCZ, played in Paris for four years. First and foremost, because until recently it was almost unthinkable for a woman to be a professional footballer in Switzerland.

Hot for the home European Championships

Nevertheless, Sow, who is now captain at FC Basel, sees an improvement. "A lot has changed. We used to get bonuses at best. Today I can make a living from football." Nevertheless, there is still a lot of room for improvement - especially in international comparison. Sow can't put anything aside, especially as she still has to finance her degree in sports management.

And as far as the infrastructure and the medical staff who look after the women are concerned, the differences compared to other countries are "quite stark". She therefore hopes that the European Championships will trigger a boom and that the structures will become more professional.

Sow can imagine working in the social sector at some point and helping kids from difficult backgrounds, but for now she is eagerly awaiting the home tournament: "You play at home, you know everyone and everything. The families come. I hope that there will be a real euphoria and that people will go all out like England."