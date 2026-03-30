Servette defender Amina Muratovic after winning the Cup final against YB. Imago

On Sunday, Amina Muratovic won the Cup final against YB with Servette, and the next day she was called up for the senior squad for the first time. This is a dream come true for the 19-year-old.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amina Muratovic from Cup winners Servette has been called up for the Swiss senior team for the first time. The 19-year-old also holds a French and Bosnian passport.

In October 2025, she said: "Bosnia has already contacted me about playing for the senior national team, but my goal is to play for the national team."

Amina Muratovic, who comes from a football-mad family, is now a big step closer to her goal. Show more

On Monday, Rafel Navarro will announce the squad for the two World Cup qualifiers against Turkey (April 14 and 18). One name stands out: Amina Muratovic. The 19-year-old has been called up for the senior squad for the first time. And this just one day after winning the Cup final with Servette.

However, the call-up did not come out of the blue, as Muratovic has been on the SFA's radar for some time. In October 2025, former national team coach Pia Sundhage put Muratovic on the watch list for the first time. The defender toldBlickat the time: "Even if I'm not directly nominated, I'm over the moon to be on the list. I think as a footballer, there's nothing better than representing your country at international level."

One step back, two steps forward

She has already made 19 appearances for Switzerland at U19 level. But she wants more. "Playing in the European Championships in Switzerland, I'm not going to lie, that was definitely a goal," she admitted openly. However, she suspected that it would be difficult. Last season started well, but after the winter break she suddenly didn't get as much playing time with the club. It would therefore have been surprising if she had made the European Championship squad.

Under new Servette coach Christian Toro, however, she has earned herself a regular place in the highly decorated Geneva team this season. In the Cup final against YB, she played in central defense. She has also played her part in the fact that Servette are still unbeaten this season and have only conceded four goals in the league.

Amina Muratovic at the end of 2025 in the match against FC Basel. Imago

When asked about Muratovic, Navarro says: "She's young, very strong in tackles and I like her attitude in defense. In the Cup final, I saw how she communicated diligently with her teammates and also drove them on. I like this type of player, including her defensive skills." It is now a good opportunity to get to know her better and introduce her to the senior team.

Muratovic turned down Bosnia-Herzegovina

Muratovic grew up in a football-mad family. "My big sister started playing and every weekend it was football, football, football. I was at all her games and that inspired me. One day I said to myself: 'Come on, join in, I'll give it a go'. I've never stopped since."

In the summer of 2022, after various stops in the region, she moved to Servette Chênois, where she initially played for the U19s. On April 22, 2023, she made her debut in the senior team at the age of 16. She has since made 42 appearances for Geneva's first team, most recently more and more often from the start. There have been times when she has been the only Swiss player on the pitch for Servette.

But Swiss is not enough in her case. Muratovic also has a French and Bosnian passport. And this is apparently known beyond the country's borders. Six months ago, she said: "Bosnia has already contacted me about playing for the senior national team, but my goal is to play for the national team. It would be an honor to represent the country where I grew up. There would be no greater fulfillment for me."

She is now a big step closer to her goal of playing for the national team. It is quite possible that she will actually play in one of the two World Cup qualifiers against Turkey, as Switzerland does not have such a broad defensive midfield. In addition, Muratovic could be tied to Switzerland in this way: A change of nation would definitely be off the table if she were to play in one of the upcoming matches.