BVB striker Serhou Guirassy's shirt causes confusion in the match against Juventus. Picture: Imago

Borussia Dortmund play to a 4-4 draw at Juventus Turin in their Champions League opener. But what was going on with goalkeeper Serhou Guirassy's shirt?

At least the number was right. In the midst of the eight-goal madness in the Champions League at Juventus Turin, Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy unintentionally caused a curiosity. Instead of his name above the number 9 on his back, Dortmund was written both above and below it.

His teammate Karim Adeyemi didn't even notice the faux pas on the pitch. "Maybe marketing?", the German international speculated with a grin when asked about the strange flocking.

Dortmund had let victory slip from their grasp in stoppage time in Turin on Tuesday evening and only managed a 4-4 draw despite leading by two goals. Adeyemi (52nd minute), Felix Nmecha (65th), Yan Couto (74th) and Ramy Bensebaini (86th/manual penalty) scored the goals for the Bundesliga club. Ex-Munich player Kenan Yildiz (63rd), Dusan Vlahovic (68th/90th/4) and Lloyd Kelly (90th +6) scored for the Italians.