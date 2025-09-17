  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Maybe marketing?" Shirt faux pas for Dortmund goal scorer Serhou Guirassy

dpa

17.9.2025 - 11:30

BVB striker Serhou Guirassy's shirt causes confusion in the match against Juventus.
BVB striker Serhou Guirassy's shirt causes confusion in the match against Juventus.
Picture: Imago

Borussia Dortmund play to a 4-4 draw at Juventus Turin in their Champions League opener. But what was going on with goalkeeper Serhou Guirassy's shirt?

DPA

17.09.2025, 11:30

17.09.2025, 11:51

At least the number was right. In the midst of the eight-goal madness in the Champions League at Juventus Turin, Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy unintentionally caused a curiosity. Instead of his name above the number 9 on his back, Dortmund was written both above and below it.

His teammate Karim Adeyemi didn't even notice the faux pas on the pitch. "Maybe marketing?", the German international speculated with a grin when asked about the strange flocking.

Dortmund had let victory slip from their grasp in stoppage time in Turin on Tuesday evening and only managed a 4-4 draw despite leading by two goals. Adeyemi (52nd minute), Felix Nmecha (65th), Yan Couto (74th) and Ramy Bensebaini (86th/manual penalty) scored the goals for the Bundesliga club. Ex-Munich player Kenan Yildiz (63rd), Dusan Vlahovic (68th/90th/4) and Lloyd Kelly (90th +6) scored for the Italians.

More Champions League

Health. FC Basel restricts smoking in St. Jakob-Park

HealthFC Basel restricts smoking in St. Jakob-Park

24 goals and stoppage time madness. Why Juve star Locatelli should see his cardiologist

24 goals and stoppage time madnessWhy Juve star Locatelli should see his cardiologist

After embarrassment against Qarabağ. José Mourinho back in Portugal -

After embarrassment against QarabağJosé Mourinho back in Portugal - "The Special One" to save Benfica

Players argue about execution. Hamann on the penalty spat at BVB:

Players argue about executionHamann on the penalty spat at BVB: "That's not on, out, done"

Carvajal sees red for headbutt. Hamann:

Carvajal sees red for headbuttHamann: "There is no excuse for something like this"