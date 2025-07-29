  1. Residential Customers
Loan with option to buy Shkelqim Vladi leaves Lugano for St. Gallen

SDA

29.7.2025 - 19:30

Shkelqim Vladi moves from Ticino to eastern Switzerland.
Keystone

Shkelqim Vladi is moving from FC Lugano to St. Gallen on loan within the Super League.

Keystone-SDA

29.07.2025, 19:30

29.07.2025, 20:11

As the clubs announced on Tuesday, the agreement includes a purchase option for the 24-year-old center forward.

Vladi came through the youth ranks at Young Boys as a junior. After loan spells at Yverdon and Aarau in the Challenge League, he joined Lugano in 2023. In 76 competitive matches for the Ticino club, he scored 16 goals and provided seven assists. Born in Thun and with roots in Kosovo, he was unable to secure a regular place.

