Hansi Flick also celebrates the championship title in Spain - thanks to a stroke of genius from young star Lamine Yamal. But the joy is marred by an incident near the stadium.

DPA dpa

Overshadowed by an accident near the stadium, FC Barcelona and coach Hansi Flick clinched the double ahead of schedule. After triumphing in the cup final, Barça also secured the Spanish championship title with a 2:0 (0:0) win in the city derby at Espanyol Barcelona thanks to goals from young star Lamine Yamal (53rd minute) and Fermín López (90.+5). Arch-rivals Real Madrid can no longer catch the Flick team in the final two matchdays of the Primera División.

However, the mood was clouded. A car had driven into a waiting crowd of football fans before the derby. According to new information from the police, 15 people were injured near the stadium, none of them seriously. Initially, 13 people were reported injured. According to an initial assessment, the police assumed that it was an accident in which an elderly driver lost control of her vehicle, as reported by the newspaper "La Vanguardia".

Flick sends players to the dressing room immediately

Perhaps this was one of the reasons why Barça decided not to have an exuberant champions' party on the pitch. Flick briefly clapped off his superstar Yamal and then quickly ordered his players into the dressing room. Especially as the sprinklers came on on the pitch.

"I know what happened two years ago, so I preferred to celebrate in the dressing room," said Flick about the scenes after the game, when a scuffle broke out. Two years ago, Barcelona had already clinched the championship in their city rivals' stadium. Back then, the situation escalated, angry Espanyol fans stormed the pitch and the celebrating Barça stars had to flee. Flick wanted to avoid anything similar this time.

"The second half of the season in particular was incredible. We haven't lost a single game, that's great. Congratulations to the team and the club. We're very happy," said the German coach on Movistar+.

The match was briefly interrupted a few minutes after kick-off. The referee ran to the touchline and consulted with officials and a police officer. The match was then resumed. It was announced over the stadium's public address system that nobody had been seriously injured.

Flick's debut season has only one flaw

Barça then struggled for a long time - but were once again able to rely on a stroke of genius from 17-year-old Yamal. His dream goal from around 17 meters into the corner of the goal set up the victory and Barça's 28th league title. Record champions Real Madrid, who had already lost the Copa del Rey final to FC Barcelona at the end of last month, are on 36.

Espanyol professional Leandro Cabrera (80) was shown the red card for assault after a blow to Yamal's stomach. The goal to make it 2-0 in stoppage time was also well worth seeing.

This is Flick's first league title abroad. He won the German championship with FC Bayern Munich in 2020 and 2021. The Catalans' season under Flick has only one blemish: their premature exit from the European Champions League. In the semi-finals of the Champions League, his team had fought two spectacular duels with Bayern conquerors Inter Milan and were eliminated after 3:3 and 3:4 after extra time. "I suffered a little after the semi-final in Milan," admitted Flick.

Flick took over the club last year as Xavi's successor and won over critics with his work and good results. His contract extension until 2026 is said to have already been verbally agreed.