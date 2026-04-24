The second trial into the death of Diego Maradona began a week ago. KEYSTONE

The pictures and detailed description of Diego Maradona's stomach, which is said to have looked "like a balloon", dominated the trial of the football legend in Argentina.

Nicolas Larchevêque

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the trial surrounding Diego Maradona's death, witnesses described his severely bloated and health-critical condition shortly before his death.

Seven medical staff have been charged with alleged negligence because, according to testimony, they lacked basic medical equipment.

The defendants face up to 25 years in prison, while the retrial could last until July following a judicial scandal. Show more

"He had severe edema, his face was very swollen, he had edema on his limbs and a bloated stomach. Like a balloon," described Juan Carlos Pinto, the emergency doctor who arrived by ambulance at the house in Tigre (north of Buenos Aires) on November 25, 2020, on the witness stand.

"His stomach was very bloated. This can indicate a large amount of fat, as he was obese, or fluid. In this case, it was both: an obese patient with ascites", an accumulation of fluid in the abdomen, the doctor explained.

At the hearing, a 17-minute video was shown by the forensic experts. In it, Maradona can be seen on his deathbed, wearing football shorts and a black T-shirt that has ridden up over his deformed, bloated stomach.

The public prosecutor had previously shown a large-format photo of the corpse. Gianinna, one of Maradona's daughters, who burst into tears at the description of Dr. Pinto, could no longer look.

For a week now, seven healthcare workers (doctor, psychiatrist, psychologist, nurse) have been on trial again in San Isidro near Buenos Aires for potentially fatal negligence in the care of Maradona in the last weeks of his life.

The Argentine soccer star and 1986 World Cup winner died at the age of 60 from cardiopulmonary arrest and pulmonary edema in his bed, where he was recovering after a neurosurgical operation without complications.

Accommodation is questioned

A police officer and the doctor who testified on Thursday pointed out the inadequacy of Maradona's accommodation. "There was no defibrillator, no oxygen, nothing. There was no sign in the room that the patient was hospitalized at home," Dr. Pinto stressed.

"For me, it was a normal room, not a place where someone should be treated," affirmed Inspector Lucas Farias, one of the police officers who was on the scene on the day of the death.

The defendants are facing prison sentences of between 8 and 25 years. However, they deny any guilt in Maradona's death and point out that they acted in accordance with medical standards.

The first trial was discontinued in May 2025 after more than 20 days of hearings due to a scandal. One of the three judges involved had secretly participated in the production of a documentary series about the case, in which she herself played the leading role. The judge has since been removed from office.

The second trial, with two hearings per week, could drag on until July.