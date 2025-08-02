Shortly before the end of the first half against Winterthur, YB's Chris Bedia hits his opponent in the face. For referee expert Bruno Grossen, there is only one correct decision in this situation.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chris Bedia hits his hand in the face of Winterthur defender Silvan Sidler during a corner kick.

Referee Lukas Fähndrich and the VAR do not intervene in this action - incomprehensible for refereeing expert Bruno Grossen.

"A hand in the face is an assault if it's not negligible. And that's not the case here. It's clearly a hand to the face." Show more

In the 43rd minute, the players in the Winterthur penalty area get ready for a corner kick. Winterthur's Silvan Sidler takes on YB's Chris Bedia and then it happens.

The Bernese player tries to push Sidler away and hits him in the face. There are no complaints and the corner is taken. Accordingly, referee Lukas Fähndrich does not blow his whistle, and the VAR also does not intervene.

"If the VAR sees it, then it's a red card," says refereeing expert Bruno Grossen during the half-time break in the blue Sport Studio. "Because the defender doesn't make a fuss and doesn't lie down, the VAR probably didn't even notice it."

blue Sport presenter Stefan Eggli digs deeper and asks Grossen whether the VAR would have been involved if Sidler had played the dying swan. "I hate to say it, but it probably was in this situation."

For Grossen, the verdict is clear, Bedia should have been punished: "A hand in the face is an assault if it's not negligible. And that's not the case here. It's clearly a hand to the face."

The highlights of the match

