FC Basel are knocked out of the Champions League play-offs by Copenhagen and have to bury their dream of the top flight. But with a bit of refereeing luck, things could have turned out differently ...

Jan Arnet

It's shortly before kick-off of the second half: Ludovic Magnin runs back from the catacombs towards the bench and talks to referee István Kovács. The FCB coach grabs his neck, imitating a chokehold - Kovács just looks at him, puzzled.

What Magnin wants to explain to the referee: In the 16th minute, Copenhagen striker Andreas Cornelius went rather roughly into a header duel with Basel defender Keigo Tsunemoto after a corner. The TV footage actually shows Cornelius grabbing the Japanese player's neck with his hand. Kovács and his team did not see it and the VAR did not intervene, but was it an assault?

For blue refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet, it wasn't enough: "It's a tackle in the penalty area, Cornelius is trying to keep his opponent at bay. The still image looks violent, but in terms of the whole sequence of movements, I don't think it's enough for a red card."

blue Sport expert Michael Lang believes that it would have been a different situation if the two players had been the same height: "If they had been in the same weight class, there would have been more of a discussion about a red card." However, Cornelius is 20 centimeters taller than Tsunemoto. "The general opinion is that the smaller player would have been inferior anyway," says Lang. For Jaccottet it is clear: "There was no malice behind it. Cornelius wanted to get some space, even if it was borderline."

Cornelius of all people shocks the FCB

Cornelius was allowed to continue playing - and it was he, of all people, who shocked Basel in the 46th minute with his goal to make it 1-0. The Beebbi never recovered from this shock, and shortly before the end Youssoufa Moukoko sealed the deal with his penalty to make it 2-0.

And Magnin? He praised the referee after the game: "He did an excellent job. He can't see the scene with Tsunemoto, I didn't see it myself either, but I got it sent to me. It's all about little things in a game like this. Who knows what would have happened if the decision had been different ... but it doesn't matter. We simply missed too many chances."