Manchester United lost to fourth-tier side Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The underdogs were fined for fielding an unregistered player - but remain in the competition.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manchester United lost in the 2nd round of the English Carabao Cup against fourth division side Grimsby Town on penalties.

As the English Football League (EFL) announced almost a week after the sensation, the underdogs had substituted an ineligible player.

The club was fined 20,000 pounds - 10,000 pounds of which was suspended until the end of the season. The match will not be replayed and the club will not be excluded from the competition. Show more

At the end of August, fourth-division side Grimsby Town caused a sensation in the English Carabao Cup. The "Mariners" eliminated Manchester United in the second round on penalties. New signing Bryan Mbeumo missed the decisive penalty for the Red Devils.

For Ruben Amorim's team, it was the next low blow after last season's disastrous campaign, in which they only finished 15th in the league and lost the Europa League final against Tottenham.

Less than a week after the cup sensation, the English Football League (EFL) wrote in a statement that Grimsby had substituted a player who was not eligible to play.

No objection from United?

Specifically, it's about Clarke Oduor. This was reported one minute after the set deadline for the match. The club discovered the mishap the next day and reported it to the EFL.

The EFL has now fined Grimsby 20,000 pounds - 10,000 pounds of which is conditional until the end of the 2025/2026 season. The club has accepted the decision and taken the necessary measures to avoid such a mistake in the future. A possible replay of the match or the exclusion of Grimsby Town from the competition is not mentioned in the statement.

Would Manchester United have the right to appeal? That does not appear to be the case, as the EFL has already published the fixture list for the third round of the Carabao Cup. Grimsby Town will face Sheffield Wednesday away from home on September 16.

