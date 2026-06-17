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Referee Lets Argentina Star Off the Hook Should Lionel Messi have been sent off for this foul?

Syl Battistuzzi

17.6.2026

Lionel Messi shone against Algeria with a hat trick. But aside from his stellar performance, one scene in particular is sparking debate: After a hard tackle, the Argentine surprisingly got away without a penalty.

17.06.2026, 10:05

Two records and a hat trick: Lionel Messi once again made history in defending champion Argentina’s 3-0 World Cup opener. The eight-time World Player of the Year first became the first player in history to appear in his sixth World Cup, then equaled Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals with his strikes against Algeria.

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Messi dazzled for 78 minutes in his 200th international match for the Albiceleste, scoring in the 17th, 60th, and 76th minutes. But the soccer fairy tale could have ended differently in Kansas City.

After half an hour, the 38-year-old misplaced a pass and immediately tried to regain possession. In doing so, the Albiceleste captain stepped on opponent Aissa Mandi’s calf from behind with the sole of his shoe. Messi apologized immediately, but the Algerian captain writhed on the ground in pain.

But referee Szymon Marciniak merely cautioned the offender—a very lenient call by the Polish official.

Lionel Messi steps on Aissa Mandi’s calf.
Lionel Messi steps on Aissa Mandi’s calf.
IMAGO/Shutterstock

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