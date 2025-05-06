Penalty or not? A scene in the semi-final match between Barcelona and Inter Milan divides opinion. All the more so because Inter won the game in the end and went through to the final.

Tobias Benz

In the semi-final second leg between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona, a tricky scene occurred in the 25th minute: with the score at 1:0 for Milan, Inter defender Acerbi had the ball hit his arm in his own penalty area (see video above).

A clear case for the Catalans: penalty. But Polish referee Szymon Marciniak claims to have seen nothing illegal. Even after consulting the VAR, he waved the action through. Play continues. And so, after 90 minutes (3:3), the Blaugrana are one goal down and the game goes into extra time, where Inter Milan ultimately prevail 4:3.

FC Barcelona fans raged on the net after the decision. "It's exactly the same as in 2010, the theft continues," wrote one user on the "X" platform under a screenshot of the action.

Gol ai quarti di finale viziato da fallo di mano di Lautaro



Rigore non dato in semifinale per fallo di mano di Acerbi



È esattamente come nel 2010, avanti a suon di furti. Se glielo fai notare, si incazzano pure.



Evvai#InterBarcellona pic.twitter.com/SjAFIU89D4 — Z3RO (@Zeronegativo50) May 6, 2025

This is a reference to the heated semi-final between the two teams 15 years ago. Back then, Barcelona also felt cheated by the referee and ultimately missed out on a place in the final.

Other fans speak of a "shameful" decision. Shortly after the scene, things got even worse for the Blaugrana. On the other side, referee Marciniak decided to award Barcelona a penalty after consulting the VAR.

Que Acerbi se manda una atajada con el brazo?? No pasa nada.

Eso sí, del penal a Lautaro ponemos 40 tomas distintas y lo revisamos con lupa.@UEFAcom son una puta mafia. pic.twitter.com/hNL3axIKEU — JasAlex (@jasalex1395) May 6, 2025

"There are 40 different shots of Lautaro's penalty being taken and checked with a magnifying glass", raged one Barça fan online. According to blue refereeing expert Urs Meier, however, the decision in favor of Inter Milan, which shortly afterwards led to a 2-0 lead through Hakan Çalhanoğlu, was the right one.

"We can be glad that we have the VAR. But you can see that he hits Lautaro Martínez's leg first," Meier analyzes the scene in the blue Sport studio.