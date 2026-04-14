It was THE scene in the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid: Marc Pubill takes the ball in his hand at a goal kick because he wants to take it himself. Should there be a penalty for such a scene or not?

Jan Arnet

Barça coach Hansi Flick was hard to calm down after the 2-0 defeat against Atlético last Wednesday: "Why do we have VAR? This shouldn't happen!"

The reason for the German coach's anger was a curious handball in the Madrid penalty area: Atlético goalkeeper Musso played the ball to defender Marc Pubill at the kick, who controlled it with his hand and then repeated the kick. The referee allowed play to continue and the VAR did not intervene. Opinions differ as to whether the kick had already been taken or not. Refereeing expert Urs Meier, like Flick, saw "a clear mistake".

The scene was reminiscent of the Champions League match between Bruges and Aston Villa in 2024, when the Belgians were awarded a penalty for a virtually identical scene.

There was also a similar handball at the kick-off in the match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the same year. On that occasion, however, the referee's whistle remained silent, just like in Barcelona.

What do you think? Should the referees show tact and allow play to continue or strictly follow the rules and award a penalty? Vote in our poll above.

Barça must make up a 2-0 deficit

FC Barcelona lodged an official complaint with UEFA last week regarding the handball scene. "The club is of the opinion that a refereeing decision was made that violated the applicable rules and had a direct influence on the course of the match and the result," Barça announced in a statement.

The Catalans are unlikely to be successful with this. However, Barça may still be able to turn things around on the pitch. On Tuesday evening, Barcelona must make up the 2-0 deficit from the first leg if they are to continue dreaming of the Champions League title. blue Sport will broadcast the quarter-final second leg live, kick-off is at 21:00.

Highlights from the first leg