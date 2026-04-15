Bayern and Real put on a spectacular half-time display in the quarter-final second leg in Munich. After 45 minutes, the Madrilenians lead 3:2 in the Allianz Arena - but Bayern are annoyed by two of the three Real goals. blue refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet explains Bayern's frustration.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich and Real Madrid put on a spectacular first half in the Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena.

In addition to five goals, two hotly debated refereeing decisions also caused a lot of emotion.

blue refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet sorts out the scene involving Brahim Diaz and Antonio Rüdiger. Show more

Brahim Diaz's "swallow"

Five goals and lots of question marks in Munich: During the first 45 minutes between Bayern and Real, five goals provided plenty of spectacle, but two refereeing decisions also caused a lot of controversy. On the one hand, Brahim Diaz was felled very easily in the 28th minute before Arda Güler scored from the resulting free kick to make it 2:1 for Real Madrid. Secondly, Antonio Rüdiger stopped his opponent before Mbappé made it 3-2 shortly before the break.

Adrien Jaccottet understands Bayern's anger (see video above). The blue refereeing expert criticized the referee in particular for the scene involving Brahim Diaz: "There was definitely no contact at all. That's a clear penalty." Football expert Alex Frei also sees it that way: "I don't see a foul." For Jaccottet, it's also clear: "At this level, I think it should be seen."

The scene with Rüdiger

Although Bayern were able to level the score at 2:2 through Kane, the next setback followed shortly afterwards: Mbappé put Real 3:2 ahead again in the 42nd minute. But once again there were heated discussions. Shortly before the goal, Real defender Rüdiger stopped a Bayern attack with a rough tackle on Stanisic. No foul. In return, the ball wriggles into the net.

"Well, if that's not a foul...", Alex Frei, the record goalscorer for the Swiss national team, is once again outraged in the blue Sport studio. And he also gets Jaccottet's backing in this scene - but only as far as the referee on the pitch is concerned, because the VAR is not at fault in this action, explains the refereeing expert: "The VAR can only intervene here if it's a red card - which it isn't for me - or if this exact action leads to the ball being won for the goal. That's not the case either. That's why, in my view, it's not an intervention by the VAR and the goal ultimately rightly counts."