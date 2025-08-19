The 13-time Swiss international Vincent Sierro is moving to Saudi Arabia Keystone

Swiss international Vincent Sierro is moving to Saudi Arabia. The 29-year-old midfielder is leaving FC Toulouse after two-and-a-half years to join Al-Shabab.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sierro moved from Young Boys to the then promoted Ligue 1 club in January 2023, where he was promoted to captain after just half a season. In 90 competitive games with the French club, the Valais native scored 13 goals. He has also played 13 international matches for Switzerland since March 2024.

Now, one year before the end of his contract, he is moving to Al-Shabab. Sierro has signed a contract with the club from Saudi Arabia's capital until June 2027. Al-Shabab is one of the country's traditional clubs, but the last of its six championship titles was 13 years ago. One of Sierro's best-known team-mates will be 78-time Belgian international Yannick Carrasco (31).

According to blue Sport, the Saudi club had already contacted Sierro last summer. The decisive factor for the transfer is now the fact that Spanish coach Imanol Alguacil has taken over at Al-Shabab. He had taken Real Sociedad to the Champions League and his vision of football matches that of the Swiss.

More videos from the department