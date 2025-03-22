  1. Residential Customers
Nati notes on the 1:1 in Belfast Sierro stands out - Embolo and Aebischer drop off

Patrick Lämmle

22.3.2025

No win again! The Nati only draw 1-1 against Northern Ireland in Belfast.
KEYSTONE

The Nati's winless streak continues in Northern Ireland. Murat Yakin's team had a lot of possession, but was harmless in attack. These are the grades for the debutants' ball (4 players celebrate their national team debut).

22.03.2025, 08:28

22.03.2025, 09:08

Grade:  4.0

Goal

Gregor Kobel

Of course the free kick is superbly taken, of course it hits the corner to his left. But the question is legitimate: Would the BVB keeper not have been able to keep it out if he hadn't taken two steps to the right? Then, in the second half, a great reflex save from a header.

  4.5

Defense

Isaac Schmidt

International debut, 25 years old, he doesn't get a chance at Leeds United, but he does in the national team. A refreshing performance from the former St Gallen player, courageous and dynamic going forward. At the back with one or two positioning errors.

  3.5

Defense

Stefan Gartenmann

Still lacking coordination, but that's to be expected after three training sessions. Nervous start. Miscalculated once or twice with long balls, thus also contributing to the goal conceded. Otherwise? The naturalized Dane often offers himself up and usually opts for the simple solution with the ball at his feet. Improved during the game.

Grade:  4.5

Defense

Cédric Zesiger

In the last 8 games in which he has been on the pitch for Wolfsburg, he has not conceded a goal. The start in Northern Ireland is painful for "Zu-Null-Zesi", suffers an elbow in the 4th minute, bleeds and needs stitches at the end of the game. Nevertheless, he holds his own against the hard-fighting Northern Irish. He does not play to zero in the national team.

Grade:  4.5

Defense

Ricardo Rodriguez

With his 126th international appearance, he leaves Shaqiri behind and is the Swiss player with the second most caps. And Rodriguez put in a strong performance: calm and composed at the back, virtually flawless, with the assist for the equalizer up front.

Grade:  5.0

Midfield

Vincent Sierro

The 29-year-old captain of Toulouse plays Xhaka, and he does it well. Calm, composed, his passes, even the long ones, are on target. In the 29th minute, he scores with a superb header from a Rodriguez corner. Then a wonderful back-heel to Schmidt. The best Swiss player.

Grade:  4.0

Midfield

Denis Zakaria

The Monaco captain seems to be looking for his position in the national team midfield even in the absence of Xhaka and Freuler. On the move a lot and rebellious. But unable to put his stamp on the game,

Grade:  3.5

Midfield

Dan Ndoye

The Bologna winger (24) can't really show off his pace, has fewer actions than before. Often makes acquaintance with a Northern Irish elbow.

Grade:  2.5

Midfield

Michel Aebischer

Actually plays in attacking midfield, but often drops very far back. Unusually many mistakes, one or two hair-raising ones. Not his night at Windsor Park, had to come off after an hour.

Grade:  3.0

Midfield

Ruben Vargas

The fleet-footed winger has his problems with the defiant Northern Irish and the pitch. Examples? In the 36th minute, he fumbles the ball and can only prevent the counter-attack with a foul. Yellow. And after a Ndoye pass, he knocks the ball over (57'). Checks out after an hour.

Note:  2.5

Sturm

Breel Embolo

In his 74th international match, he leads the national team onto the pitch as captain for the first time. You can feel sorry for him, he usually has at least two Northern Irish hunks around him. Hardly sees a ball and when he does, he doesn't really know what to do with it. Has to leave the pitch after just under an hour.

Substitutes

Grade:  4.0

Midfield

Fabian Rieder

Came on for Aebischer in central midfield in the 59th minute. Stands more offensively than the Bologna mercenary with two or three good actions.

  4.0

Midfield

Joël Monteiro

Comes on for Vargas in the 59th minute. Brings more water displacement and causes the opponent a few problems

  4.0

Forward

Andi Zeqiri

Comes on for Embolo in the 59th minute. You can see his desire. Wants every ball and if it doesn't come, he complains. Unlucky with his header after wonderful preparatory work by Sanches.

  -

Defense

Lucas Blondel

The Argentinian-Swiss makes his international debut, coming on for Schmidt in the 68th minute. Too short for an assessment.

  -

Midfield

Alvyn Sanches

The Lausanne youngster also makes his international debut, coming on for Ndoye in the 68th minute. Too short for a rating.

Concerns about national team debutant Sanches. Yakin:

  -

Midfield

Djibril Sow

Comes on for Vincent Sierro in the 88th minute. Too short for a rating.

Soccer. Argentina defeats Uruguay in World Cup qualifier

"Creativity was missing"What Yakin and the Nati players say after the draw against Northern Ireland

Albania without a chance. Debutant and Kane give Tuchel a successful debut as England coach

Eighth game in a row without a win. After relegation, the Nati also disappoint in Northern Ireland

Defeat in the first international match of 2025. U21 national team loses to Austria in test match

