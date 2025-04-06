  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

France Sierro's goal not enough for Toulouse to take a point

SDA

6.4.2025 - 22:56

Swiss international Vincent Sierro scores for the fifth time this season for Toulouse
Swiss international Vincent Sierro scores for the fifth time this season for Toulouse
Keystone

Vincent Sierro scores his fifth goal of the season in the 28th round of Ligue 1. The Swiss international and Toulouse captain scored the final goal in the 3-2 defeat at Marseille.

Keystone-SDA

06.04.2025, 22:56

Sierro almost equalized in the closing stages. His shot from the edge of the penalty area just missed the target.

Sierro is in outstanding form after recovering from a calf injury. The midfielder has scored four times in his last six games.

Marseille, who have lost three in a row recently, moved past Monaco into second place with the win. Ulisses Garcia came on for the South French side in the final quarter of an hour.

More from the department

Mehmedi and Zuber together in the Winti U13s.

Mehmedi and Zuber together in the Winti U13s"We have had an incredibly good time"

Bologna remain in the top 4. Roma and Juve share the points

Bologna remain in the top 4Roma and Juve share the points

Frick settles accounts with his team.

Frick settles accounts with his team"An absolutely inexplicable performance - that shocked me"