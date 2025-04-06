Swiss international Vincent Sierro scores for the fifth time this season for Toulouse Keystone

Vincent Sierro scores his fifth goal of the season in the 28th round of Ligue 1. The Swiss international and Toulouse captain scored the final goal in the 3-2 defeat at Marseille.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sierro almost equalized in the closing stages. His shot from the edge of the penalty area just missed the target.

Sierro is in outstanding form after recovering from a calf injury. The midfielder has scored four times in his last six games.

Marseille, who have lost three in a row recently, moved past Monaco into second place with the win. Ulisses Garcia came on for the South French side in the final quarter of an hour.