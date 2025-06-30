The auctioned jersey was signed by the players of the Swiss national team. Keystone

A signed jersey of the Swiss women's national football team was auctioned off on Ricardo on Sunday evening for 3921 francs in aid of the Salvation Army. The President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, had actually wanted to give the shirt to Pope Francis.

Keller-Sutter had planned to travel to Rome on May 6 to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the Swiss Guard. She would have wanted to meet Pope Francis, who is a football fan. This was announced by the Salvation Army.

The Federal Councillor had had a jersey signed by all the players of the national team made with a view to the Women's European Championship starting next Wednesday. However, following the unexpected death of the Pope on 21 April, Karin Keller-Sutter gave the jersey to the charity.

The proceeds from the sale will go to the Salvation Army's women's shelter in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. This facility protects and supports women and mothers with their children who have been victims of domestic violence.