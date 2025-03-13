  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Atlético coach rages at press conference Simeone after VAR decision: "Come on! Raise your hand!"

Syl Battistuzzi

13.3.2025

Atlético Madrid were dramatically eliminated in a penalty shoot-out against Real: The focus is on an alleged double touch by Julian Alvarez. After the game, coach Diego Simeone is unstoppable.

13.03.2025, 09:58

13.03.2025, 10:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After a VAR review, the Alvaraz penalty is declared irregular because the Atlético attacker is said to have hit his leg. In the end, Real won the penalty shoot-out.
  • In fact, Julián Alvarez slipped slightly on his run-up. On the TV footage, at least to the naked eye, there is no sign of double contact.
  • At the press conference, Atlético coach Diego Simeone asks the assembled crowd of journalists what they think of the scene.
Show more

In the penalty shoot-out between Real Madrid and Atlético, an Alvarez goal is conceded by VAR because, according to VAR, he apparently hit his own leg. Llorente then missed with a crossbar strike, allowing the Whites to snatch victory.

Atlético eliminated after lightning goal. Rüdiger saves Real's quarter-final ticket in penalty shoot-out

Atlético eliminated after lightning goalRüdiger saves Real's quarter-final ticket in penalty shoot-out

Atlético coach Diego Simeone is upset after the game: "I ask them because maybe they saw the double touch. I didn't see it live because I was walking around and didn't look. So did they see it? Did he touch him or not?" he asks the press at the press conference.

Question for the press

"I don't know, that's why I'm asking you," replies a reporter. "That's why I'm asking you - did you see it or not?" replied Simeone. "I saw the replay," says the journalist.

"And what did you see?" the Argentinian wants to know. "The way the ball bounced," says the reporter. "Aren't you afraid to say it. Are you afraid of what they're going to say?", Simeone wants to know. The journalist replies in the negative.

The emotional Atlético coach now asks the crowd again: "Did anyone here see that the ball was touched twice? Raise your hand. Come on! Who saw Julián touch the ball twice? Who raises their hand? No one? Right, next question."

Courtois stands up to it

Real goalkeeper Thibault Courtois finds Simeone's comments embarrassing: "I'm fed up with this victimhood, always moaning about things like this."

"The referees don't want to favor any team in Spain or in Europe, they clearly saw it and decided it that way. They're only human and, thanks to technology, they saw it clearly," said the Belgian.

"If you're leading 1-0 in the first minute and don't go for the second goal, that's a mistake in their game," said Courtois.

More premier class

Death. Edgar Oehler passed away at the age of 83

DeathEdgar Oehler passed away at the age of 83

Yakin announces his squad today. Is this Dane the mega surprise in the national team squad?

Yakin announces his squad todayIs this Dane the mega surprise in the national team squad?

Real beat Atlético. Penalty oracle Alex Frei earns applause in the blue Sport Studio

Real beat AtléticoPenalty oracle Alex Frei earns applause in the blue Sport Studio