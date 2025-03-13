Atlético Madrid were dramatically eliminated in a penalty shoot-out against Real: The focus is on an alleged double touch by Julian Alvarez. After the game, coach Diego Simeone is unstoppable.

Syl Battistuzzi

After a VAR review, the Alvaraz penalty is declared irregular because the Atlético attacker is said to have hit his leg. In the end, Real won the penalty shoot-out.

In fact, Julián Alvarez slipped slightly on his run-up. On the TV footage, at least to the naked eye, there is no sign of double contact.

At the press conference, Atlético coach Diego Simeone asks the assembled crowd of journalists what they think of the scene. Show more

In the penalty shoot-out between Real Madrid and Atlético, an Alvarez goal is conceded by VAR because, according to VAR, he apparently hit his own leg. Llorente then missed with a crossbar strike, allowing the Whites to snatch victory.

Atlético coach Diego Simeone is upset after the game: "I ask them because maybe they saw the double touch. I didn't see it live because I was walking around and didn't look. So did they see it? Did he touch him or not?" he asks the press at the press conference.

Question for the press

"I don't know, that's why I'm asking you," replies a reporter. "That's why I'm asking you - did you see it or not?" replied Simeone. "I saw the replay," says the journalist.

"And what did you see?" the Argentinian wants to know. "The way the ball bounced," says the reporter. "Aren't you afraid to say it. Are you afraid of what they're going to say?", Simeone wants to know. The journalist replies in the negative.

The emotional Atlético coach now asks the crowd again: "Did anyone here see that the ball was touched twice? Raise your hand. Come on! Who saw Julián touch the ball twice? Who raises their hand? No one? Right, next question."

Courtois stands up to it

Real goalkeeper Thibault Courtois finds Simeone's comments embarrassing: "I'm fed up with this victimhood, always moaning about things like this."

"The referees don't want to favor any team in Spain or in Europe, they clearly saw it and decided it that way. They're only human and, thanks to technology, they saw it clearly," said the Belgian.

"If you're leading 1-0 in the first minute and don't go for the second goal, that's a mistake in their game," said Courtois.