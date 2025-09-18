Liverpool snatched victory against Atlético Madrid in stoppage time. Atlético coach Diego Simeone was shown the red card in a heated final phase. He explains his reaction at the press conference.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Liverpool defeated Atlético Madrid 3-2 with a late goal from Virgil van Dijk in the 92nd minute.

After conceding the goal, Atlético coach Diego Simeone clashed with a fan, flashed his middle finger and was shown the red card.

In the press conference, Simeone explained that he had been permanently insulted, but broke off the conversation when he was asked about the referee. Show more

Thanks to a late goal from Virgil van Dijk in the 92nd minute, the Reds won 3-2 against Atlético Madrid.

After the winning goal, a scuffle broke out between Atlético coach Simeone and a spectator, in which members of his coaching staff and stewards were also involved. Simeone also flashed his middle finger several times.

The fan who provoked Simeone's reaction was shown several times by the TV cameras during the match. The Atlético coach was shown the red card for his actions.

At the press conference, the 55-year-old complained that he had been insulted several times by spectators. He had behaved like that because "I'm human", said the Argentine, who is known to be emotional. "We coaches have no right, no way of responding or reacting. And it's never good when we do. We can get angry too."

«You don't know what it's like to be constantly insulted for 90 minutes.» Diego Simeone

Liverpool fan who went at it with Simeone while Atletico scored their second goal..... pic.twitter.com/kcIQxS5U81 — TheEuropeanLad (@ThaEuropeanLad) September 17, 2025

However, Simeone did not want to say which insults he had to listen to. "I'm not going to go into detail about the nature of the insults. I don't want to get involved in this discussion," he said. "But I have to stay in my place. I know what went on behind the bench. I can't solve society's problems in a press conference. I have to live with it."

When Simeone was asked at the press conference how referee Maurizio Mariani justified his expulsion, he stood up and left the room.