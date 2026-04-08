Diego Simeone provides an emotional moment ahead of the Champions League clash against Barcelona: the Atlético coach pays tribute to Antoine Griezmann before his imminent departure.

Syl Battistuzzi

Diego Simeone has been coach at Atlético Madrid since the end of December 2011. One of the Argentine's longstanding protégés is Antoine Griezmann, who has been under contract with the Colchoneros since 2014 with the exception of a two-year break - the Frenchman played for Barça from 2019 to 2021.

However, the chapter ends this summer. The club's record goalscorer (211 goals in 489 games - only three players have more club appearances) will join MLS club Orlando City SC.

Moving words for Griezmann - and an announcement at the end

At the press conference ahead of the Spanish clash in the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona, Simeone waxed lyrical in the presence of the attacking player: "You are an admirable person for the young people of today, in a society that needs people like you. Thank you for everything you've given us, everything you continue to give us, and everything I will continue to push you to give us. Thank you for your commitment and for the way you've always conducted yourself."

Simeone continued: "As a professional and as a person who knows how to separate this very special relationship that we have, almost like a family, and not cross that difficult line between coach and player, between friend and player. I consider you a player and a friend."

However, the Atlético coach still has a lot to do with the 2018 world champion: "There are still eight league games and a Copa del Rey game to play (final against Real Sociedad - Griezmann once made his breakthrough with the Basques). And with a bit of luck, we'll play five more games in the Champions League. So I invite you to keep enjoying it," Simeone said to his player.

"You mean a lot to me. Every Atlético Madrid fan who is here today would say exactly the same thing," said Simeone, visibly emotional about Griezmann. The 55-year-old finished by joking: "I'm your coach and you know that if you don't run on Wednesday, you'll be out of the team!"