Real Madrid follow Barça into the final of the Spanish Supercopa. However, it wasn't just goals that made the headlines during the win against Atlético, but also a verbal exchange between Vinícius Júnior and Diego Simeone.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real Madrid have reached the final of the Spanish Supercopa after beating Atlético 2-1 and will face FC Barcelona.

A verbal attack by Atlético coach Diego Simeone against Vinícius Júnior, who tells the Brazilian that Real president Florentino Pérez will kick him out, causes a stir.

The situation briefly escalates on the touchline. Vinícius later responded with a mocking message on social media. Show more

In the final phase of the semi-final in Jeddah, heated scenes broke out with the score at 2:1 in Real's favor. Even before Vinícius was substituted in the 81st minute, Atlético coach Simeone sought a confrontation. The coach can be clearly heard over the stadium microphones: "Vini, Vini ... Florentino will throw you out. Remember that I told you so!" He was referring to Real president Florentino Pérez.

The provocative statement was made against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about the Brazilian's future. Vinícius' contract at Real runs until 2027, but rumors have recently been circulating that the club could also consider selling him if he fails to extend his contract. Chelsea are reportedly prepared to pay 155 million euros for the winger.

Vinícius reacts visibly upset to Simeone's provocation and turns to the refereeing team. During the substitution, he then directs some unpleasant words towards the Atlético bench, causing the situation to escalate briefly. Members of both coaching staffs come to blows.

Diego Simeone told Vinicius Jr during the game:



"Vini, Vini… Florentino is going to get rid of you, remember I told you!" 😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/q6Bgz4pg4c — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) January 8, 2026

Vinícius later spoke out on social media. He wrote on Instagram under a video clip published by Fabrizio Romano, in which the clinch during the substitution can be seen: "He has lost another knockout game" - a clear dig at the Atlético coach.

Simeone: "I have a bad memory"

After the game, Simeone wanted nothing more to do with his provocative words. "I don't remember, I have a bad memory," said Simeone in the post-match press conference. In general, he had "nothing to say" about his "duel" with Vinícius "because what happens on the pitch always stays there".

Incidentally, it remained 2:1 for Real until the end. Federico Valverde gave them the lead in the 2nd minute and Rodrygo added to his tally after the break. Alexander Sörloth's final goal did nothing to change the outcome of the game.

Real Madrid will now face arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the Supercopa final on Sunday evening. The Catalans had previously beaten Athletic Bilbao by a clear 5:0.