FC Luzern has signed Albanian national team goalkeeper Simon Simoni. The 22-year-old comes from Eintracht Frankfurt and has signed a contract through 2029, the club announced.

Simon Simoni (right) catches the ball during the friendly match between the U-21 teams of Albania and Switzerland

Simoni, 22, is taking over for Pascal Loretz, who has moved to Hannover 96, and is expected to be the starting goalkeeper. Together with Raphael Radtke, the Albanian forms the new goalkeeping duo, which should complete the roster planning for this position.

The 1.95-meter-tall goalkeeper transferred from his Albanian club FK Dinamo to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga during the winter of the 2022–23 season. There, he played primarily for the reserve team. This was followed by two loan spells: First, Simoni played half a season for third-division club Ingolstadt 04, before moving to 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the 2. Bundesliga for a year and a half. He made a total of six competitive appearances for Kaiserslautern.

Simoni made his debut for the Albanian national team in September 2025. Before signing his contract in Lucerne, he participated in several training sessions with the team last week as a trialist. On Saturday, he played the entire 90 minutes in goal during the preseason match against St. Truiden.