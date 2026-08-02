Zurich midfielder Simon Sohm will continue to play in Serie A next season. The 25-year-old is being loaned by Fiorentina to newly promoted Venezia, according to an announcement by the Venice-based club.

Sohm was transferred from Parma to Fiorentina last summer for 15 million euros. He had an unfortunate first half-year in Florence before being sent on loan to Bologna. At Venezia, the four-time national team player will play alongside Swiss U-21 international Junior Ligue, among others.