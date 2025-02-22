Simon Sohm scores against Bologna to make it 2-0. Picture: Keystone

Simon Sohm scores his fourth goal of the season in the 26th round of Serie A, making a decisive contribution to Parma's 2-0 home win over Bologna.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With a precise finish after a counter-attack, Sohm made it 2-0 in Parma in the 78th minute. The Zurich midfielder thus surprisingly won the Swiss duel against Bologna's trio of Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer. Last season's Serie B champions picked up their first points after four consecutive defeats and at least temporarily moved out of the relegation places.