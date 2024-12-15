  1. Residential Customers
Series A Simon Sohm scores twice, Remo Freuler with an assist

SDA

15.12.2024 - 17:03

Simon Sohm scores his second and third goals of the season
Keystone

Simon Sohm scores twice in a match for the first time in his career. The Swiss international scored both of his team's goals in Parma's 3:2 draw against Hellas Verona in Serie A.

Keystone-SDA

15.12.2024, 17:20

Sohm made it 1:1 in the 19th minute and reduced the deficit to 2:3 with a powerful low shot from around 20 meters shortly before the final whistle. Last season's Serie B champions are a little more involved in the relegation battle as a result of the defeat in the basement duel.

Bologna also put a stop to Fiorentina's run thanks to Remo Freuler. After eight wins in a row, they were beaten 1-0 by the Champions League participants. Freuler provided the pass for Jens Odgaard's winning goal in the 59th minute. Dan Ndoye had to be substituted at the break. Michel Aebischer, Bologna's third Swiss player, has been missing through injury for some time.

Bologna are just behind the European Cup places in the table.

