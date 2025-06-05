Simone Inzaghi to work in Saudi Arabia in future Keystone

As suspected, Simone Inzaghi is moving to Saudi Arabia. The Italian will become coach of Al-Hilal after leaving Inter Milan.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the humiliation in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, everything happened very quickly. Two days after the 5-0 defeat, Inter Milan announced that they were parting ways with Inzaghi despite his contract being valid for the coming season, and a further 48 hours later the rumors that had been doing the rounds were confirmed. "The Italian genius is here," wrote those responsible at Al-Hilal in a short film posted on social media.

For his part, the 49-year-old Inzaghi said in an interview published by his new employer that he had "always" wanted to work abroad after coaching stints at Lazio Rome and most recently four years in Milan. "Al-Hilal is a great opportunity in my career," said Inzaghi. He had been following Al-Hilal for some time and had developed sympathies for the club.

However, the financial aspect is also likely to have played a role. There is talk of Inzaghi earning 25 million dollars per season. It is not yet known how long the Italian has signed for.

The decision to part ways was "mutually agreed", Inter Milan announced in a statement. "Every day I have dedicated my first and last thoughts to Inter," Inzaghi said on the club's website. "We were sincere and decided together to end this great journey." Inzaghi also emphasized in the Al-Hilal interview that there will always be "great and mutual respect" between him and Inter.

Inzaghi does not have much time to get used to life in Saudi Arabia. Like Inter, Al-Hilal are taking part in the Club World Cup in the USA. Inzaghi's first match as coach of Al-Hilal is scheduled for June 18 against Real Madrid.