FC Sion only secured their place in the 2nd round of the Swiss Cup against cup shockers Delémont in a penalty shoot-out. Young Boys record their first win of the season. The Bernese team won 10:0 at FC Printse-Nendaz in Valais, while Basel also recorded a big win.

FC Sion struggled for a long time against SR Delémont. The Valais side, who started the season strongly, were unable to build on their previous performances in the Cup. Matthew Mäder headed the home team into the lead in the 29th minute, sending the stadium into raptures. Although Sion managed to equalize in the second half, they were unable to decide the game for themselves early on.

In the penalty shoot-out, Delémont failed twice from the spot, while Sion converted all their attempts. The Jura side, who eliminated St. Gallen and Lucerne in the last Cup season, only narrowly failed to beat the next Super League club this season.

First win of the season for the champions

After their disastrous start to the season, Young Boys took the frustration out of their souls. Patrick Rahmen's team searched for the "Stängeli" until the final whistle. It was an own goal by Maxime Quartier in the 85th minute that sealed the 10:0 win for the Bernese side.

Prior to that, the visitors had celebrated two three-pointers. Cedric Itten and Alan Virginius, in his first game for YB, scored three goals.

Basel remain on target

FC Basel are still in a scoring mood. After the clear victories in the Super League against GC (3:0) and Servette (6:0), there was also a clear victory in the 1st main round of the Swiss Cup. FCB won 8:0 against the Solothurn second division team Subingen.

The outstanding man was Thierno Barry, who scored a flawless hat-trick in the first half. The 21-year-old Frenchman has already scored eight goals in four games this season. Albian Ajeti also seems to have found his scoring touch again. After a brace against Servette, he also scored two goals in Subingen.

Lucerne also prevail - Sion lucky with penalties

FC Luzern were not quite as dominant in their first-round encounter against FC Mendrisio. They recorded a 4:1 away win against the 1st division side. A brace from Thibault Klidje in the first 21 minutes paved the way for the Central Swiss side to progress to the next round. The Ticino side were able to reduce the deficit to 1:2 through Stefano Gibellini, but Lars Villiger and Jakub Kadak finally sealed the deal.

