FC Sion advances through the second qualifying round of the Conference League without any trouble.

A week after their 1-1 draw on the road, the Valais team secured a comfortable 4-0 home victory against BATE Borisov of Belarus.

Winsley Boteli put FC Sion ahead less than four minutes into their first European Cup home game at the Tourbillon in over ten years. Before halftime, Rilind Nivokazi sealed the victory with the 2-0 goal. Later, Baltazar and Théo Berdayes added to the lead. The fact that Ali Kabacalman missed a penalty kick was of no consequence.

Just as in the away game played in Azerbaijan, FC Sion was clearly the better team and created scoring chances with relative ease. Their qualification for the next round was never in doubt. In the third qualifying round, Noah Yerevan will be the opponent. This means another long trip awaits the Sion team on August 6. A week later, Sion will play at home.

FC Vaduz also remains in the running for a spot in the Conference League group stage. The Super League newcomer advanced to the third qualifying round with a 6-0 aggregate score against Atletic Escaldes in the clash between the cup champions of Liechtenstein and Andorra, where they will face Inter Turku of Finland.