Sion's Dejan Sorgic scored twice against St. Gallen Keystone

Sion still have to wait for their first win in the Super League since August 10. Despite twice taking the lead, the newly-promoted team could not manage more than a 2-2 draw at home against St. Gallen.

SDA

Sion has been more than a good place for St. Gallen recently. The team from eastern Switzerland won the previous three encounters in Valais, with a goal difference of 14:2! However, the season in the Challenge League has done Sion good. The team is now a unit that is not fazed by setbacks. This also applies to president Christian Constantin at the moment.

Sion needs calm at the moment. After a good start to the season, coach Didier Tholot's team remained winless in the championship for the seventh time in a row. At least the hosts showed improvement in attack this time, having only scored once in the previous four games. The first two shots at St. Gallen keeper Ati Zigi were on target and both goals were scored by Dejan Sorgic (9th/29th), who had only scored once before this season.

He scored the 2:1 after a good phase for St. Gallen, who had made it 1:1 in the 15th minute thanks to Willem Geubbels' fifth goal of the season. The visitors equalized for a second time in the 84th minute thanks to a fantastic long-range shot from Noah Yannick. Sion then pressed for the 3:2, but Zigi could no longer be beaten. He saved from Cristian Souza in the 89th minute.

While Sion drew in front of their home crowd for the fourth time in a row, St. Gallen remained winless for the sixth time in a row, including the Conference League.

Telegram:

Sion - St.Gallen 2:2 (2:1)

10,000 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 9. Sorgic (Berdayes) 1:0. 15. Geubbels (Toma) 1:1. 29. Sorgic (Bouchlarhem) 2:1. 84. Yannick (Csoboth) 2:2.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Schmied, Ziegler, Hefti; Kabacalman (87. Kronig), Baltazar Costa; Berdayes (87. Chipperfield), Chouaref (81. Djokic), Bouchlarhem (76. Mirantschuk); Sorgic (76. Souza).

St. Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch (79. Faber), Diaby, Vallci, Okoroji (58. Yannick); Quintillà; Stevanovic (58. Konietzke), Toma, Witzig (58. Csoboth); Mambimbi (58. Akolo), Geubbels.

Remarks: 95th red card against Fayulu (assault). 95th red card against Geubbels (assault). Cautions: 63rd Diaby, 75th Quintillà, 76th Schmied.

SDA