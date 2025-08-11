Hot rumor about national team star Ricardo Rodriguez! FC Sion are said to be interested in the 32-year-old full-back from Betis Sevilla. Christian Constantin confirmed the interest to "Blick". "We're on it," the club boss is quoted as saying.

Talks are said to have been going on "for months". It is not yet clear how advanced they are. His youth club FC Zurich is also said to be interested.

Rodriguez still has a contract in Spain until 2026, which the 129-time international is said to want to fulfill. He joined Betis in August 2024 and played 33 games in all competitions last season.