  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Remembering the victims of Crans-Montana Sion boss Constantin wants to fly in ski stars, but they have other things to do

Jan Arnet

9.1.2026

The fire disaster in Crans-Montana has shaken Switzerland, especially Valais. FC Sion wants to commemorate the victims at its next home game. However, the invited ski stars are unable to attend.

09.01.2026, 09:30

09.01.2026, 09:35

A short act of remembrance will take place in the Tourbillon before the match against FC Winterthur next Wednesday. Sion president Christian Constantin announced in "Blick" that the father of a female victim who had worked for him would be among those taking part. "He will lay a wreath together with the mother of one of the injured." The names of all the victims will also be shown on the stadium screen.

Constantin would also like to involve prominent athletes. "They should give the parents strength for the dark hours," says Constantin. He is thinking primarily of ski stars such as Marco Odermatt. However, since slalom world champion Camille Rast has already canceled ("Unfortunately, she can't come because of her World Cup calendar"), Odermatt will also have to cancel.

"Our thoughts are with the families"Marco Odermatt talks about the fire tragedy in Crans-Montana

"We'll be in Wengen and have other things to do. We have to concentrate on ourselves," the overall World Cup winner is quoted as saying in "Blick". Odermatt and Co. are training for the Lauberhorn races during the week. The super-G will take place on Friday, followed by the downhill on Saturday and the slalom on Sunday.

Even Constantin's offer to pick up the ski stars by helicopter in Wengen and fly them back after the ceremony or the next morning doesn't seem to be able to change anyone's mind. Loïc Meillard says: "I don't know much about it, but I won't be there because of the preparations for the races in Wengen."

Ski news

Heated scenes in the Madrid derby. Simeone rails against Vinícius:

Heated scenes in the Madrid derbySimeone rails against Vinícius: "Perez will throw you out" - the Real star reacts

Video highlights. Real make dream final in Spanish Super Cup perfect

Video highlightsReal make dream final in Spanish Super Cup perfect

Tired nil-number. Arsenal and Liverpool play out a 0-0 draw in the leader vs. champion duel

Tired nil-numberArsenal and Liverpool play out a 0-0 draw in the leader vs. champion duel

BVB coach under pressure?. Kovac trains in secret and reacts increasingly thin-skinned

BVB coach under pressure?Kovac trains in secret and reacts increasingly thin-skinned

Soccer. Crnogorcevic moves to France

SoccerCrnogorcevic moves to France