The fire disaster in Crans-Montana has shaken Switzerland, especially Valais. FC Sion wants to commemorate the victims at its next home game. However, the invited ski stars are unable to attend.

Jan Arnet

A short act of remembrance will take place in the Tourbillon before the match against FC Winterthur next Wednesday. Sion president Christian Constantin announced in "Blick" that the father of a female victim who had worked for him would be among those taking part. "He will lay a wreath together with the mother of one of the injured." The names of all the victims will also be shown on the stadium screen.

Constantin would also like to involve prominent athletes. "They should give the parents strength for the dark hours," says Constantin. He is thinking primarily of ski stars such as Marco Odermatt. However, since slalom world champion Camille Rast has already canceled ("Unfortunately, she can't come because of her World Cup calendar"), Odermatt will also have to cancel.

"We'll be in Wengen and have other things to do. We have to concentrate on ourselves," the overall World Cup winner is quoted as saying in "Blick". Odermatt and Co. are training for the Lauberhorn races during the week. The super-G will take place on Friday, followed by the downhill on Saturday and the slalom on Sunday.

Even Constantin's offer to pick up the ski stars by helicopter in Wengen and fly them back after the ceremony or the next morning doesn't seem to be able to change anyone's mind. Loïc Meillard says: "I don't know much about it, but I won't be there because of the preparations for the races in Wengen."