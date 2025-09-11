Sion sporting director Barthélémy Constantin talks to blue Sport about what makes a "successful season" in Valais. Such a season is possible for FC Sion under certain conditions, even without reaching the top six.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barthélémy Constantin explains to blue Sport what he expects in Sion in order to be able to speak of a "successful season".

In addition to sporting success, the Sion sporting director also attaches great importance to progress that has nothing to do with the Super League table. The focus is particularly on youth development in Valais. Show more

Sion coach Didier Tholot has now been in office for 803 days. When the 61-year-old took the job in 2023, nobody would have thought that possible. But a lot has changed at FC Sion.

This is also underlined by the words of Barthélémy Constantin, who spoke to blue Sport about the concept of a "successful season". For the Sion sporting director, this does not necessarily have to be linked to sporting success.

Watch the video above to find out exactly what Barthélémy Constantin means by a successful season for the Valais team.

