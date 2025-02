Must take a seat in the stands this week: Didier Tholot Keystone

Didier Tholot, coach of FC Sion, will not be allowed to stand on the touchline in the next two championship matches.

The Swiss Football League announced that it was suspending the Frenchman for the red card he received on Saturday after the match in Lugano (3-2 defeat) for complaining.

FC Sion must now look for an interim solution for the home game against Servette on Tuesday and the game at Young Boys next Saturday.