New arrivals for success? Sion coach Tholot: "We have a problem offensively"

Luca Betschart

25.7.2025

Coach Didier Tholot is entering his third consecutive season with FC Sion and wants to take the next step forward with numerous new signings.

25.07.2025, 10:58

Clubs

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • It's finally starting again. The Super League starts on Friday, July 25. The match between FC Zurich and FC Sion can be watched on free TV on blue Zoom from 8pm.
  • FC Sion has made numerous additions during the summer break and is aiming to qualify for the Championship Group.
  • In an interview with blue Sport, coach Didier Tholot explains the areas in which Sion still need to improve.
In the first year of his contract, Didier Tholot led FC Sion back into the Super League, while in the second year, the 61-year-old established the Valais side in Switzerland's top flight. And even though they missed out on the Championship Group and President Christian Constantin voiced public criticism, Tholot remained in the coaching chair.

What goals are Tholot and his charges pursuing ahead of their third consecutive season together? "We will try to avoid the mistakes of last season. It's difficult to set the top 6 as the only goal. We just want to do better. We came very close last season. This year we want to make it happen," says Tholot in an interview with blue Sport.

Lull in the offense

Numerous new additions should help to take the next step forward. "It's important to have players who can withstand the strain so that we can raise our goals year after year," says Tholot.

In the summer transfer window, the Valais team signed goalkeeper Antoni Racioppi, the option to buy Kreshnik Hajrizi was exercised in defense and Rilind Nivokazi, the second-highest scorer in the Challenge League last season, is set to provide the goals.

For Tholot it is clear: "Offensively we have a problem. We only scored 41 goals. That's 30 percent less than the top teams. We want to improve by 20 to 25 percent, both defensively and offensively."

