The Belarusian Cup champion is the first hurdle: Didier Tholot and his team must eliminate BATE Borisov to advance to the third qualifying round
Keystone
FC Sion now knows its opponent in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. The Valais-based team will face BATE Borisov on July 23 or 30.
The Belarusian Cup champion defeated Elbasani of Albania in the first round. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg and a scoreless 120 minutes in the second leg, Switzerland’s Yoan Epitaux missed the decisive attempt in the penalty shootout. The 25-year-old defender had only joined Elbasani from Neuchâtel Xamax this summer.
Lugano will also enter the fray in the second qualifying round. The Ticino-based team has known its opponent since the draw and will face Dukagjini from Kosovo.