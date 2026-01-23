FC Sion now knows its opponent in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. The Valais-based team will face BATE Borisov on July 23 or 30.

The Belarusian Cup champion is the first hurdle: Didier Tholot and his team must eliminate BATE Borisov to advance to the third qualifying round

The Belarusian Cup champion defeated Elbasani of Albania in the first round. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg and a scoreless 120 minutes in the second leg, Switzerland’s Yoan Epitaux missed the decisive attempt in the penalty shootout. The 25-year-old defender had only joined Elbasani from Neuchâtel Xamax this summer.

Lugano will also enter the fray in the second qualifying round. The Ticino-based team has known its opponent since the draw and will face Dukagjini from Kosovo.