Sion and Vaduz now know their opponents for the second qualifying round of the Conference League. The Valais team will face BATE Borisov, while the Liechtenstein team will take on Atlètic d'Escaldes.

The Belarusian Cup champion is the first hurdle: Didier Tholot and his team must defeat BATE Borisov to advance to the third qualifying round.

Belarusian Cup champion BATE Borisov defeated Elbasani of Albania in the first round. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg and a scoreless 120 minutes in the second leg, Switzerland’s Yoan Epitaux missed the decisive attempt in the penalty shootout. The 25-year-old defender had only joined Elbasani from Neuchâtel Xamax this summer.

After winning the first leg in front of their home crowd, Atlètic d'Escaldes of Andorra also won the second leg in Montenegro against Mornar, 2–1.

Lugano will also enter the fray in the second qualifying round. The Ticino-based team has known its opponent since the draw and will face Dukagjini from Kosovo.

The first legs will take place on July 23, and the second legs a week later.