Sion striker Rilind Nivokazi has had a strong season in the Super League so far. He talks to blue Sport about his rocky road to the Super League and raves about coach Tholot.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rilind Nivokazi is Sion's top scorer with eleven goals and has been in the starting eleven in every game this Super League season.

Before his move to Switzerland in 2021, he barely featured in Italy's Serie C before working his way up to the Super League over several spells.

His strong time in Bellinzona and the support of coach Didier Tholot in particular helped him to make his final breakthrough at Sion. Show more

With eleven goals in the current Super League season, Rilind Nivokazi is FC Sion's top scorer. The 30-year-old has been in the Sion starting eleven in every game this season. But that wasn't always the case.

Before Nivokazi moved to Chiasso in Switzerland in the summer of 2021, he hardly featured at all in Italy. "I struggled in Serie C. I hardly got to play and couldn't really get to grips with the playing philosophy," he told blue Sport. "So I decided to go to Switzerland."

18 goals in the Challenge League

A decision that was to pay off. Via Chiasso, Rapperswil, Lugano and Bellinzona, the striker finally ended up at Sion in 2025. He earned his move to the Super League with a strong Challenge League season, scoring 18 goals for Bellinzona.

"The year in Bellinzona helped me a lot because it gave me what I needed. It made me mature," says Nivokazi looking back.

In Valais, the Kosovan-Italian dual national is being fully relied upon. Coach Didier Tholot helps the striker. "He experienced similar moments to me during his playing days. That helps me," enthuses Nivokazi about his coach.

Rilind Nivokazi will get his next chance to score more goals on Saturday evening. His team will then face St. Gallen in the Tourbillon.