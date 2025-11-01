In the match against leaders Thun, Sion are awarded a penalty in the 28th minute. Ali Kabacalman steps up - and fails miserably with a lob through the middle. Georges Bregy is annoyed by the arrogance.

Andreas Lunghi

If it goes in, the goalkeeper looks bad, if it misses, it's an embarrassment for the scorer: the Panenka - the lob through the middle on the penalty kick named after Antonin Panenka, who made it famous in the 1976 European Championship final.

Sion's Ali Kabacalman attempts one in the 28th minute of the away game in Thun - and fails miserably. Thun goalkeeper Niklas Steffen dives into the right corner and watches as the ball goes through the middle and over the crossbar. It would have been 2:0 for Sion in the meantime.

"That's just arrogant," says expert and Sion legend Georges Bregy in the blue Sport Studio. A penalty can sometimes hit the post or be held by the goalkeeper, but he doesn't understand why Kabacalman doesn't simply shoot sharply through the middle or into the corner in such a situation.

"Pride comes before a fall. Normally, this arrogance is punished," concluded the 67-year-old in the blue Sport half-time studio. He was proved right. Thun equalized just under ten minutes later and went on to win the game 2:1.