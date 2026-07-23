FC Sion failed to secure its first win to start the new season, but put itself in a good position to advance in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

The Valais team earned a 1-1 draw on the road against BATE Borisov of Belarus.

Despite their overwhelming dominance, Sion fell behind after a quarter of an hour at Borysov’s deserted away venue in Sumqayit, Azerbaijan. In the 42nd minute, Winsley Boteli equalized off a pass from Rilind Nivokazi. No spectators were present due to a UEFA sanction against Barysaw.

Sion will thus head into the second leg at the Tourbillon in a week’s time with its chances of advancing still intact. Its opponent in the third qualifying round—the second-to-last round before the group stage—would be the winner of the match between Zimbru Chisinau of Moldova and FC Noah of Armenia.

News Briefs:

BATE Borisov – Sion 1–1 (1–1)

Sumkayit (AZE). – No spectators (UEFA penalty). – Referee: Savovic (MNE). – Goals: 16' Varaksa 1–0. 42' Boteli 1–1.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman, Baltazar; Chouaref (82. Rrudhani), Boteli (64. Lukembila), Surdez (64. Chipperfield); Nivokazi (76. Berdayes).